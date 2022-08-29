Vietnam’s No.1 tennis player fails to top Bangkok Open
Tennis star Ly Hoang Nam missed the Challenger 50 Bangkok Open 2022 championship after losing 3-6 and 6-7 to Monaco’s Valentin Vacherot in the final match on August 28.
Vacherot ranked the 344th, 16 notches lower than Nam’s in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP)’s latest rankings.
The Monaco player was better in the final round with impressive serves thanks to his height of 1m93 and his heavy hits on the two corners of the court.
Despite the loss, Nam becomes the first Vietnamese player to have entered the final of an ATP Challenger 50. This helped the 25-year-old player gain 30 more points and definitely enter the association’s Top 300. He also received an award of 3,050 USD.
This week, Nam will compete in the second Challenger 50, also in Thailand. His first rival will be Japan’s Yasutaka Uchiyama who is ranked No.264 in the ATP rankings./.