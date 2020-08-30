Vietnam’s outbound investment up nearly 16 percent in eight months
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam invested a total of 330 million USD abroad in the first eight months of this year, up 15. 8 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Planning and Investment reported.
Of that number, 218.4 million USD was poured into 86 new projects and the remaining 111.8 million USD pledged to 25 existing projects.
The largest share of Vietnamese investment was injected into manufacturing and processing with 225.7 million USD. Coming second was lodging and catering services with 39.6 million USD, followed by wholesale and retail sector, and auto and motorbike repairs, 19.6 million USD.
Among the 24 countries and territories where Vietnamese investors were active in the eight months, Germany was the largest with 92.6 million USD, followed by Laos, 86.7 million USD; Myanmar, 44.6 million USD; and the US, 40.8 million USD. /.