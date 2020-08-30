Business Experienced investors still interested in property market: experts Experienced investors continue to pour money into the real estate market despite the problems the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for the sector.

Business Vietnam’s construction market forecast to lure more foreign investors More foreign participation is forecast in Vietnam’s construction market over the coming years, buoyed by the gradual opening up of the Vietnamese economy to foreign investors and the Government’s emphasis on infrastructure development.

Business Vietnam’s CPI index goes up slightly in August Vietnam’s consumer price index (CPI) slightly went up 0.07 percent month-on-month in August due to the impacts of heavy rainfalls nationwide and rise in domestic rice and education service prices, reported the General Statistics Office on August 29.

Business Agro-forestry-fishery enjoys 6.2 billion USD trade surplus Vietnam ran a surplus of 6.2 billion USD in agro-forestry-fishery trade in January-August, 4.9 percent higher than the same period last year, the latest updates of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development showed.