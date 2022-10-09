Business Infographic Nine month GDP up 8.83 percent Vietnam’s GDP grew by 8.83% in the first nine months of 2022, the highest increase in the period of 2011-2022.

Business Infographic First 8 months of 2022 industrial production index up 9.4% The index of industrial production (IIP) in the first eight months of 2022 surged 9.4% over the same period last year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).