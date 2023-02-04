Business Infographic Socio-economic development targets in 2023 The 15th National Assembly’s 4th session approved a Resolution on the socio-economic development plan in 2023, with GDP targeted at 6.5% and per capita GDP at 4,400 USD.

Business Infographic Digital economy contributes 14.26% to GDP in 2022 The contribution of the digital economy to national GDP in 2022 accounted for about 14.26% of the total, with 7.18% contributed by the ICT digital economy.

Business Infographic Vietnam a bright spot for startup investments Vietnam has emerged as a dynamic economy and a development hub for innovative startups in the region.