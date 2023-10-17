Over 244.8 million USD was registered for 84 new projects, equivalent to 70.5% of the value posted in the same period last year. More than 170 million USD was added to 18 existing ones, surging 3.3-fold.

Among the 24 countries and territories recording Vietnamese investments during the period, Canada took the lead. It was followed by Singapore, Laos, and Cuba.

During the period, Vietnamese investors poured money into 14 sectors abroad. The wholesale and retail sector topped the list with nearly 150 million USD, accounting for 36% of the total.

The biggest destinations of Vietnamese investments were Laos, Cambodia, and Venezuela./.

VNA