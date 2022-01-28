Business Survey: Vietnamese firms expect hiring activities to recover in H1 Firms in diverse areas nationwide expect that recruitment activities will grow strongly in the first half of 2022 as the economy is gradually recovering, according to the newly-published ManpowerGroup Vietnam Employment Outlook Survey in the first and second quarters of 2022.

Business Vinhomes among top 10 property developers in Vietnam Vinhomes JSC was honoured as one of the top 10 property developers in Vietnam at the recent BCI Asia Awards ceremony for 2020 - 2021, the 7th straight time this company has secured the prize.

Business Remittances to HCM City total 6.6 billion USD last year Remittances to Ho Chi Minh City reached around 6.6 billion USD in 2021, up 9 percent from the previous year, according to Nguyen Hoang Minh, head of the Vietnam Banks Association’s Office in HCM City.

Business Reference exchange rate up 29 VND on January 28 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,099 VND/USD on January 28, up 29 VND from the previous day.