Culture - Sports Google Doodles honours Vietnam’s ca tru art An image of artists performing ca tru (ceremonial singing) was featured on Google’s homepage on February 23, which was the ca tru founders commemoration day.

Culture - Sports Relics of 1,000-year-old temple architecture found in Tay Ninh The Southern Institute of Social Sciences’ Centre for Archeological Studies has recently discovered vestiges of an ancient temple architecture dating back to over 1,000 years ago at Ben Dinh historical and cultural relic site in Ben Cau district, the southwestern province of Tay Ninh.

Culture - Sports Korean folk paintings displayed in Hanoi Nearly 50 folk paintings drawn by Korean artist are being displayed at the Korean Cultural Centre in Hanoi.