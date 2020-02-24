Vietnam’s players to compete at Junior Davis Cup, Junior Fed Cup Asia Oceania
Vietnam's young tennis stars are in Indonesia to take part in the Junior Davis Cup and Junior Fed Cup Asia Oceania Pre-qualifying 2020 from February 24 to 29.
The Junior Davis Cup team is made up of Pham Hoang Hieu, Nguyen Quang Vinh and Truong Vinh Hien. Vinh is the defending champion of the Asian Tennis Federation U14 & Under Junior Series Da Nang Cup 2019 – Grade A.
They will play Nepal in the first match.
The Junior Fed Cup includes Sophia Huynh Tran Ngoc Nhi, Ho Thi Truc Tam and Nguyen Minh Thuy Hang. Tam is best-ranked player of the team at No 2741 in the junior world ranking. She is seeded No 3 at the tournament.
Vietnam first will face Maldives.
The tournaments, in which 11 men and seven women squads take part, are held at the Sultan Hotel’s tennis courts in Jakarta.
Three best teams of each event will earn places in the qualifying rounds in Kuching, Malaysia on March 30-April 4 for the female players and April 5-10 for the male./.