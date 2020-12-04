Business Deal signed to promote Vietnamese products, green production Saigon Giai Phong newspaper, Saigon Co.op, the Ho Chi Minh City Urban Environment Co., Ltd and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (Vinexad) have signed an agreement to work jointly to raise the profile of Vietnamese products, promote green production and develop the market for locally made products.

Business Yen Bai's agricultural and aquatic products introduced in Hanoi Agricultural and aquatic products from the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai are on display in a fair in Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi.

Business Long An province revokes licences of tardy investment projects The Mekong Delta province of Long An has recalled licences of 41 projects with a combined investment of 71.2 million USD so far this year.

World US, Japan join with Vietnam to advance shared energy goals The Trilateral Vietnam-US-Japan Commercial Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Forum took place on December 2 to advance shared energy goals, the US Department of State announced on its website on December 3.