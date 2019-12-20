Up to 88 percent of the population are in the main working age from 25-59.

Vietnam is in the period of golden population structure but workforce quality remains limited with only 23.1 percent having qualifications and nearly 11.1 percent being highly skilled.

Unemployment rate in the rural areas and urban areas stands at 1.64 percent and 2.93 percent, respectively.

The census also showed that Vietnam was the third most populous nation in Southeast Asia, behind Indonesia and the Philippines, and the 15th globally.

Its population density also ranked third in the region with 290 people per sq.km, behind the Philippines and Singapore.

The Red River Delta and the southeast had the highest population density while the midland, northern mountainous and Central Highlands regions recorded the lowest./.

VNA