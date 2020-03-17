Vietnam’s pork imports up over 200 percent
Vietnam had imported nearly 25,300 tonnes pork by March 15, a rise of 205 percent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.
A pig farm in Phu Tho (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam had imported nearly 25,300 tonnes pork by March 15, a rise of 205 percent over the same period last year, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported.
Pork imports aimed to make up for the shortage in supply and cool off skyrocketing pork prices in the country which were caused by the African swine fever.
Pork was mainly imported from Canada (up 29 percent), Germany (19 percent), Poland (12 percent), Brazil (12 percent) and the US (5.5 percent).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant agencies to implement measures to lower pork prices.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong asked big husbandry companies to reduce live hog price to 70,000 VND per kg (3 USD).
Vietnam is stepping up pig reproduction with the focus on ensuring biosafety standards. As a result, pork supply was expected to start to increase from this month.
The Animal Health Department also urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies to provide support to Vietnamese firms in seeking sources to import pork in the context of the novel coronavirus outbreak which was hindering cross-border trade.
The ministry cited statistics that the global herd of pigs totalled 678 million in January, 12 percent lower than the same month of 2019.
Since the beginning of this year, Vietnam has also increased imports of buffalo meat (with 19,356 tonnes, up by 128 percent), beef (14,160 tonnes, up 217 percent) and poultry meat (48,300 tonnes, up by 86 percent)./.
Pork imports aimed to make up for the shortage in supply and cool off skyrocketing pork prices in the country which were caused by the African swine fever.
Pork was mainly imported from Canada (up 29 percent), Germany (19 percent), Poland (12 percent), Brazil (12 percent) and the US (5.5 percent).
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has recently asked the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and relevant agencies to implement measures to lower pork prices.
Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong asked big husbandry companies to reduce live hog price to 70,000 VND per kg (3 USD).
Vietnam is stepping up pig reproduction with the focus on ensuring biosafety standards. As a result, pork supply was expected to start to increase from this month.
The Animal Health Department also urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade and relevant agencies to provide support to Vietnamese firms in seeking sources to import pork in the context of the novel coronavirus outbreak which was hindering cross-border trade.
The ministry cited statistics that the global herd of pigs totalled 678 million in January, 12 percent lower than the same month of 2019.
Since the beginning of this year, Vietnam has also increased imports of buffalo meat (with 19,356 tonnes, up by 128 percent), beef (14,160 tonnes, up 217 percent) and poultry meat (48,300 tonnes, up by 86 percent)./.