Vietnam’s positive role generates momentum for ASEAN: Canadian expert
Given the current context of economies around the world facing post-pandemic difficulties, Vietnam's active role as a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is generating impressive momentum for the bloc, assessed Director of the Canada-Vietnam Trade Council Elizabeth McIninch.
The national flags of ASEAN member states (Photo: VNA)Ottawa (VNA) –
Talking to the Vietnam News Agency at the outset of Vietnam's 28th anniversary of ASEAN membership (July 28, 1995 - 2023), the specialised communication consultant on Southeast Asia affirmed that the nation has truly become a mediator between bloc member countries and been playing a leading role in this community of 650 million people.
Referring to Vietnam's principles of positivity, proactivity, and responsibility at ASEAN, she emphasised their significance, saying they demonstrate the country's leading role and readiness to address challenges as an ASEAN member. The principles have contributed to making Southeast Asia a peaceful, secure, and stable region, and maintaining the rule of law in the mindset of all members.
McIninch noted that along with many other countries in the region, Vietnam has been working to accelerate the negotiation process for a Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC).
The Canadian expert added it has become a leading nation in renewable energy development and been promoting the UN climate change goals for many years. She underscored Vietnam’s GDP growth, which is forecast to reach 6.2% this year and continue to rise to 7-8% by 2030, calling it an impressive economic recovery.
McIninch also described Vietnam, the second-largest labour market in ASEAN, as a politically stable country with optimistic people, a good education system, and a relatively young average age of around 30 years old./.