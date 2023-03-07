Business February exports provide positive signal in Binh Duong province The southern industrial hub of Binh Duong has seen a recovery in exporting activities with many major exports seeing increases in revenue in February after a slump in orders in the first month of the year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Business Hanoi's first golden hotel up for sale The Dolce by Wyndham Hanoi Golden Lake is for sale with a starting price of 250 million USD. The auction is set for March.

Business Over 809 million USD worth of bonds expires in March Nearly 227.6 trillion VND (9.6 billion USD) worth of corporate bonds is going to expire this year, of which about 19 trillion VND matured or was repurchased before maturity in the first two months of the year, according to data compiled by the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).