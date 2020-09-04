Business Smart cities in Vietnam hold solution to pandemic Smart cities hold the answer to the modern world's problems including rising population, pollution, traffic congestion, climate change and even global-scale disasters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, according to experts.

Business Reference exchange rate up 3 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,206 VND per USD on September 4, up 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Dong Nai eyes more IPs The southern province of Dong Nai wants the Government to approve three new industrial parks in this year’s national development plan to attract investments post-COVID-19.