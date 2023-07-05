Politics HCM City leader welcomes UN Under-Secretary-General Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai hosted a reception on July 5 for visiting Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) and Executive Secretary of its Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana.

Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 5 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam joins executive committee of Int'l Association of Algerian Revolution Friends The International Association of Algerian Revolution Friends was established in the Algerian capital of Algiers on July 3 under the auspices of the Algerian Ministry of War Veterans.

Politics Vietnam, Germany share anti-corruption experience A delegation of the Vietnamese government, led by Inspector General of the Government Inspectorate (GI) Doan Hong Phong paid a working visit to Germany from July 1-3 to discuss with relevant agencies of the host country anti-corruption measures as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.