A processing line of mango for exports at Nafoods Southern Company (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - A number of fruits grown in Vietnam have successfully entered high value and A number of fruits grown in Vietnam have successfully entered high value and challenging markets and the country is constantly seeking ways to beef up its economic power via fruit exports.





The Southeast Asian nation earned nearly 2 billion USD from fruit and vegetable exports in the first seven months of 2022.



China has been Vietnam’s largest importer for years. Although shipments to the northern neighbour recently saw a downturn as a consequence of its stricter rules on imported food,



Many exporters are turning their eyes to European markets where their products enjoy zero-percent tax rate under the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and these markets are seeing increasing demand for tropical fruit and vegetables.



(Infographic: VNA)



Negotiations are also underway for other fresh fruits to enter new markets.



In order to seize opportunities, many localities are preparing growing areas and material sources.



The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, Vietnam’s largest fruit-growing province, is seeking to expand plantations to help increase farmers’ incomes and exports. The province has in recent years turned a lot of unproductive rice and other fields into high-value orchards that can adapt to saltwater in rivers and drought.



A dragon fruit plantation in Cho Gao district of Tien Giang province (Photo: VNA)



To ensure the sustainability of



In 2021, after pesticide residue excessing permitted level was detected in several batches of Vietnamese durians, Japan increased inspections of durians imported from Vietnam, making it more difficult for the fruit to reach the Japanese market.



Durian grown under VietGAP standards (Photo: VNA)



This can cause great losses for farmers and fruit exporters, as well as the economy and reputation of Vietnam.



Other demanding markets such as the US and European countries insist on Global Good Agricultural Practice (GAP) compliance and a strict chemical residue threshold for Vietnamese durian. Durians that do not tick all the boxes risk being rejected.This can cause great losses for farmers and fruit exporters, as well as the economy and reputation of Vietnam.

Additional effort, time and budget are needed to follow safe production regulations. However, it would be more difficult to regain trust of export markets if standards are not met.

The World Bank report on Food Safety Imperatives also points out that countries with high food safety incidents may suffer from huge economic losses as well as lose out on global trade opportunities./.

Nguyễn Trà Mi VNA