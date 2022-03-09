Business Vietnamese firm joins investment promotion forum in Germany An investment promotion forum to introduce potential and chances of Vietnam’s economic fields was held in Frankfurt, Germany, on March 8, seeing the participation of nearly 300 delegates.

Business Hospitality, serviced apartment markets set to pick up The resumption of international flights and the borders reopening in March will not only benefit Vietnam’s hospitality sector but also drive demand for serviced apartments, according to Savills Vietnam.

Business Vinh Long to have five industrial zones by 2025 South Vinh Long province has announced plans to develop five industrial zones in 2021-25 with a total area of 1,700 ha.

Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,172 VND/USD on March 9, up 1 VND from the previous day.