Environment National park promotes biodiversity conservation to lure tourists Covering an area of about 31,000 hectares, Nui Chua National Park in the central province of Ninh Thuan features forest, sea and semi-arid spaces, and it has made efforts to conserve its rich biodiversity and fully tap its tourism potential.

Environment Vietnam improving legal framework to attract green finance, green technology Vietnam is actively implementing a roadmap for an improved legal framework for better attracting green finance and green technology; and encouraging green production and investment, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Environment Quang Nam strives to conserve elephant species, habitat Quang Nam’s elephant species and habitat conservation area has been making efforts to fulfill its mission of protecting a herd of eight wild elephants – considered one of the last populations of the endangered Asian elephant in the central province.

Environment Strong cold spell hit northern region A strong cold spell hit northern provinces in the early morning of January 16, pushing the temperature in the region down by 10°C compared to the previous day, according to the National Hydrometeorological Forecasting Centre.