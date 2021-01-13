Business SBV to take action against illegal transactions via int’l payment gateways Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh has assigned the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to devise measures to control illegal financial transactions and tax evasion via illicit international payment gateways.

Business There is room for stronger reforms: VCCI There is still significant room for stronger reforms to create a more favourable business environment and make Vietnam among countries with the best business environment in ASEAN, according to the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Vietnam eyes productivity to grow 7.5 percent annually by 2030 Vietnam expects annual growth of labour productivity to exceed 7.5 percent by 2030, according to a master plan on enhancing productivity based on science, technology and innovation for the 2021 – 2030 period recently issued by the Prime Minister.