Business 329 listed companies fully comply with rules on information disclosure Some 329 listed companies on the Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh stock exchanges have met all information disclosure requirements, 70 companies more than last year, according to a survey on information disclosure on the stock market conducted by the IR Awards 2020 programme.

Business Development strategy for building material sector to be devised A development strategy is being drawn up for the building material industry for 2021-2030, with a vision to 2050, as the management and development of the sector are still facing a number of shortcomings.

Business Wood and forestry exports plunge in second quarter The export value of the wood processing and forestry sector was 2.18 billion USD in the second quarter of 2020, dropping 11.3 percent against the first quarter and 20 percent against the same period last year.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on June 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,234 VND per USD on June 19, down 5 VND from the previous day.