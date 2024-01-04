Business Vietnam sustains recovery momentum, positioned for significant growth Overcoming the fluctuations from the global economic landscape and internal constraints in 2023, Vietnam's economy continued its trajectory of recovery, with inflation kept under control and key balances safeguarded.

Business No interest rate hike in 2024: central bank The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will not consider increasing policy interest rates and might extend debt rescheduling policies to support enterprises this year, said SBV Deputy Governor Dao Minh Tu said at a press conference on January 3.

Videos Stock market capitalization tops 60% of GDP The market capitalization of Vietnam’s stock market approximated 247 billion USD in 2023, rising 9.5% from and equivalent to about 62% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, statistics show.