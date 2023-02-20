ASEAN ASEAN to host first regional shopping festival The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will host the first region-wide online shopping event in August this year to promote cross-border trade through e-commerce.

ASEAN Canada shares Indo-Pacific outlook with ASEAN The Ambassador of Canada to Indonesia, Nadia Burger, said Canada shares the same vision as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on promoting peace, resilience, and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

World Malaysia launches national campaign against online scam Malaysian Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil along with representatives of CyberSecurity Malaysia, CelcomDigi, and Anti-scam Action Coalition (GBAS) on February 18 launched the National Anti-scam Campaign 2023 to counter scam syndicates’ evolving methods.

World Malaysia joins negotiations to upgrade ASEAN-China free trade area The negotiations to upgrade the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) will strengthen the existing close ties, at both bilateral and regional levels, according to Malaysia’s Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).