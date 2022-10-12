Vietnam’s respect for human rights recognised internationally: expert
Vietnam’s election to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 tenure is an international recognition of Vietnam's commitment to respect and protect human rights, a senior researcher from the Centre for Southeast Asian Studies (CSEAS) in Indonesia said on October 12.
In an interview to the Vietnam News Agency, Veeramalla Anjaiah affirmed that Vietnam is a peaceful and stable country, with its Government always being committed to protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms at home.
As a responsible nation, Vietnam supports the protection of human rights and dignity worldwide and always participates in such efforts at the UN and other international organisations, he added.
Stressing the fact that not only nine ASEAN member countries but also many Asian, African and Latin American nations voted for Vietnam, Anjaiah said in fact, Vietnamese people have been enjoying many freedoms and human rights.
According to him, the Vietnamese Government is always committed to ensuring the interests of Vietnam’s people and socio-economic development. Vietnam has achieved remarkable success and progress in all of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with a total of 72.76 points, he affirmed.
Anjaiah lauded the country's reduction of its poverty rate to 2.23% in 2021 from 40.5% in 2012, bringing millions of people out of poverty.
Vietnam was among the 14 nations elected to the UNHRC for the 2023-2025 tenure on October 11 at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York. This is the second time the Southeast Asian country has been elected to the council, with its first time being in 2013 for the 2014-2016 tenure./.