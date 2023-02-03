Business Reference exchange rate down 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,606 VND/USD on February 3, down 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Export target set at 393-394 billion USD in 2023: Ministry The Ministry of Industry and Trade plans to set a target of 6% growth in export value this year, considering unpredictable factors that can affect import-export, according to Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.