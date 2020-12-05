Society Japanese firms provide aid for over 1,060 pandemic-hit Vietnamese students Japanese enterprises have donated more than 50 million JPY (481,100 USD) for a programme to finance part of tuition fees for Vietnamese students facing difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Japan, which has selected more than 1,060 beneficiaries.

Society US Embassy opens first American Hangout in northern region The American Hangout was established at the Thai Nguyen University in the northern province of the same name on December 4 with the participation of many students from its subordinate colleges.

Society Vietnam, Poland foster close friendship The Vietnam – Poland Friendship Association held a gathering in Hanoi on December 4 to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnam – Poland diplomatic ties.

Society Thua Thien – Hue takes COVID-19 prevention measures in “new normal” Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Phan Ngoc Tho on December 4 asked for strict implementation of COVID-19 prevention and control measures in the locality during the new situation.