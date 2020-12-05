Vietnam’s rice among world’s best in 2020
Vietnam’s ST25 rice won the second place at a contest of the world’s best in 2020, held within the framework of the 12th world rice conference in the US from December 1 – 3.
Labour Hero Ho Quang Cua (R), the 'father' of ST25 rice, receives congratulatory flowers from the organising board (Source: VFA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s ST25 rice won the second place at a contest of the world’s best in 2020, held within the framework of the 12th world rice conference in the US from December 1 – 3.
Thailand’s Jasmine 105 came first, and Cambodia’s rice won the third prize.
ST25 is a strain developed by a group of three experts in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang. It won the first prize at the 2019 edition held in Manila./.