Business Dak Lak province attends 41st India International Trade Fair A business delegation of the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has brought many local products to the 41st India International Trade Fair (IITF) in the capital New Delhi.

Politics PM urges breakthroughs in Central Highlands development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has emphasised the need for breakthrough steps towards the goal of comprehensive, inclusive and sustainable development for the Tay Nguyen Central Highlands while chairing a conference in Da Lat city, Lam Dong province, on November 20.

Business Urban economy to contribute 85% of national GDP by 2030 The urban economy is expected to contribute some 75% of the national GDP by 2025 and about 85% by 2030 under an action programme of the Government.

Business Four out of 10 Vietnamese businesses benefit from EVFTA: VCCI survey Four out of every 10 Vietnamese businesses have gained some benefits, including in import-export, from the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to a survey of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), heard a recent conference on increasing the presence of Vietnamese firms in the EU market.