Business Vietnamese exporters updated about UKCA mark A webinar was held on August 4 to update Vietnamese exporters on the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) mark, which is mandatory for most of industrial products circulated and used in the UK from next year.

Business Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% in Q3: VinaCapital The Vietnamese economy is likely to grow 10% year on year in the third quarter of this year, driven by strong domestic consumption, according to Michael Kokalari, chief economist at VinaCapital, one of the country’s leading investment management and real estate development companies.

Business Work on Long Thanh airport’s terminal to start in October Construction on the Long Thanh International Airport’s passenger terminal in the southern province of Dong Nai will begin in October, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) has told an inspection delegation of the National Assembly’s Economic Committee.

Business Integration into ASEAN - stepping stone for Vietnam’s int’l economic integration Joining the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was the first step of Vietnam in the process of international integration, and the bloc has served as a gateway for the country’s integration into the region and the world, an official has said.