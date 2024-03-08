Business HCM City proposes measures to shorten immigration procedures time at Tan Son Nhat airport Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Tourism has proposed measures to shorten the time needed for the immigration procedures for business class passengers and foreign investors at the city's Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Business Bac Giang promotes high quality OCOP products Bac Giang is to promote high quality products under the One Commune One Product (OCOP) Programme, aiming to bring the number of OCOP products to 350, according to director of Bac Giang Rural Development Sub-Department Nguyen Van Luy.

Business Vietnam imports meat, meat products from 37 markets Vietnam is now importing meat and meat products from 37 markets, the Agency of Foreign Trade under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has said.

Business Cashless payments surge by over 63% Non-cash payment transactions increased by 63.3% in volume and 41.45% in value in January, compared to the same period last year, the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has announced.