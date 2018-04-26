At the seminar (Source: VNA)

– A seminar on Russia’s integration in ASEAN was held in Moscow on April 25 on the occasion of the ongoing 32nd ASEAN Summit in Singapore, during which participants highlighted Vietnam’s role in ASEAN-Russia ties.Many reports affirmed Vietnam is a leading factor in ASEAN in the fields of politics, economy, and culture, thus pushing development in the region.In his speech, head of the expert council of the Eurasian Ideas Foundation (EIF) Grigory Trofimchuk, said Vietnam, the only ASEAN member country signing the free trade agreement (FTA) with the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), will be an important bridge helping Russia connect with other ASEAN nations.Meanwhile, Akiko Sato from a Japanese company in Moscow proposed implementing a series of joint tripartite projects between Russia-Japan-Vietnam in Vietnam – a potential market with economic growth of 6-7 percent.Vietnam is working to gradually replace traditional energy sources with alternative others, she said, adding this will create new momentum for development of industries in the country.Participants to event also discussed and gave assessments on cooperation between Russia and ASEAN member countries, while focusing their analysis on the efficiency of Russia's “Look East” policy; the role played by Asian economic projects for the global economic development; and issues related to digital economy, technology, investment and innovation in ASEAN member states.Attendees agreed that the ASEAN-Russia Dialogue Partnership is a typical model for the sustainable and effective cooperation at the international level, and a model for other cooperative relations in the world.Russia needs to promote its “Look East” policy and pay more attention to initiatives of ASEAN member countries, especially Vietnam, they said.The seminar was jointly held by the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration and the EIF.-VNA