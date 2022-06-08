Business Reference exchange rate unchanged on June 8 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,057 VND/USD on June 8, unchanged from the previous day.

Business HCM City drives transport infrastructure to speed economic recovery Ho Chi Minh City is implementing a programme that seeks to restore capital resources for investment in transport infrastructure to drive socio-economic recovery and growth for 2022 – 2025.

Business Vietnamese businesses attend Seoul Food 2022 Twenty Vietnamese enterprises are participating in Seoul Food 2022, which kicked off at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) on June 7.

Business Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products seeks cooperation opportunities with Italy Cooperation opportunities between Hanoi’s businesses that offer main industrial products and Italian enterprises were highlighted at a conference in the capital city on June 7.