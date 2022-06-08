Vietnam’s rubber exports rise sharply
Vietnam exported around 110,000 tonnes of rubber worth 181 million USD in May, up 40.4 percent in volume and 27.9 percent in value against the previous month.
Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam exported around 110,000 tonnes of rubber worth 181 million USD in May, up 40.4 percent in volume and 27.9 percent in value against the previous month.
The figures also represented year-on-year increases of 33.1 percent in volume and 26.4 percent in value, the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade cited statistics by the General Department of Vietnam Customs as showing.
Rubber export price averaged 1,645 USD per tonne in May, down 8.9 percent against April and 5 percent as compared with the same period last year.
In the first five months of this year, the country shipped abroad 595,000 tonnes of rubber valued at 1.04 billion USD, up 8.1 percent and 12 percent year-on-year, respectively.
China was the biggest buyer of Vietnamese natural and synthetic rubber, with hikes seen in both volume and value in the first months.
The Association of Natural Rubber Producing Countries (ANRPC) forecast that the global rubber demand will increase in the time ahead due to loosened travel restrictions and the reopening of borders by countries, helping to resume economic activities.