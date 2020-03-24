Sci-Tech Infographic Two Vietnamese among top 100 scientists in Asia Prof. Dr Nguyen Thanh Liem and Dr Nguyen Thi Hiep have been named in a list of the top 100 scientists in Asia recently released by Singapore’s Asian Scientist magazine.

The Kovaleskaia Award 2018 was presented to Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Lan and Environmental Technology Department, Faculty of Environmental Science and Technology, University of Science, VNU.