Business Credit supply sees two-fold rise Total credit supply in 2022 reached over 11 quadrillion VND (474.3 billion USD) as of May 20, up 7.66 percent compared to that at the end of 2021 and doubling the figure recorded in the same time last year, according to Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Dao Minh Tu.

Business Vietjet, Boeing reach agreement on 200-aircraft contract Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue has congratulated Vietjet Air and Boeing on their agreement on the restructuring and continuation of the contract to purchase 200 Boeing 737 aircraft, at the meeting with Boeing’s Senior Vice President Michael Arthur.

Business Vietnamese export increases in both quantity, quality Taking advantage of free trade agreements and flexibly adapting to world unstable development, Vietnam’s spearhead economies such as fisheries, garment and textiles and wood production are accelerating exports to increase turnover.

Business Ministry, bank sign MoU to promote sustainable green financial development The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) and the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable green finance development, environment protection and climate change response.