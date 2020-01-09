Business New airline submitted to PM for approval Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has submitted a new airline project to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for approval.

Business Khanh Hoa: Hundred-year-old copper casting village busy with Tet Just a couple of weeks until Tet, the traditional Phu Loc Tay copper casting village in Dien Khanh district, Khanh Hoa province became more busy to keep up with the supply of goods to the market.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on January 9 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,173 VND/USD on January 9, up 8 VND from the previous day.