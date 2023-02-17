Vietnamese team in Hatay (Photo: VNA)

Hatay (VNA) – Search and rescue teams from countries supporting Turkey have hailed their counterparts from the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) in the effort following the devastating earthquake.

Talking with Vietnam News Agency in Turkey on February 17, Australia's representative of the search and rescue force and commander of the 10th rescue coordination centre Greg Rankin said countries have been working closely and effectively with the Turkish government and army.

With cooperation through the United Nations, teams were given specific tasks and strive together, thereby greatly contributing to disaster response coordination, he said.

Local residents thank Vietnamese team (Photo: VNA)



He also lauded countries, including Vietnam, for sending search and rescue groups to Turkey as invaluable support.

With assistance from Vietnam’s team, search and rescue work will continue, he said, hoping that the effort will bring results.



The representative from Mexican search and rescue team gave his impression of the VPA’s activities in Turkey and underlined the importance of cooperation between Vietnamese, Mexican teams and Turkish government and people.

He hoped that both sides could work closely together in various areas, not only in search and rescue but also in economy and humanitarian causes.

Meanwhile, the head of the Italy’s search and rescue team and commander of the fifth rescue coordination centre in Hatay, said the VPA’s search and rescue team had ensured that the rescue work went as planned and such cooperation has been fruitful in seeking victims.



Col. Mustafa Ates from the Turkish army thanked the Vietnamese team for doing their best during the effort and always standing side by side with the Turkish people.

According to him, about 36 countries are joining in search and rescue in Hatay which is evidence for the close-knit and fraternal relationship among them.



The 76-strong rescue teams of the VPA, along with 35 tonnes of cargo, departed for Turkey on February 12 night to assist the country in recovery efforts following the devastating earthquake.

Gifts are presented to a Vietnamese family in Turkey (Photo: VNA)



On February 16, Col. Nguyen Minh Khuong, deputy head of the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security’s Fire and Rescue Police Department, led a delegation to visit and present gifts to families of several Vietnamese living near Adiyaman city which was hard hit by the disaster on February 6.



He hoped that they will overcome existing difficulties soon and serve as a bridge fostering ties between the two nations.



The 24-member team of the ministry have engaged in search and rescue efforts in the Turkish southeastern city of Adiyaman, which is among the localities bearing the brunt of the earthquake, after they arrived in Istanbul International Airport on February 10.



According to the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, more than 6,400 buildings in the country collapsed after the two earthquakes and more than 430 aftershocks. Some 8,300 international personnel have joined search and rescue operations in the country./.