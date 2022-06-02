Vietnam’s seas and islands: Vitality in endearing Truong Sa
Truong Sa - two loving words referring to a place that has witnessed many changes since the 1990s. Upon arrival, visitors will see houses, concrete roads, electricity networks running on wind and solar energy, water storage tanks, and FM transmitters, among other modern equipment and facilities. All have contributed to changing the lives of soldiers and people on the island.
-
Base transceiver stations across Truong Sa help ensure communications. (Photo: VNA)
-
Naval soldiers stationed on Truong Sa join a march. (Photo: VNA)
-
Fully-equipped “Chu quyen” (CQ, or Sovereignty) boats help Truong Sa soldiers travel and engage in search and rescue tasks. (Photo: VNA)
-
Thuyen Chai B Island has drinking water thanks to water filtration systems. (Photo: VNA)
-
The closing ceremony for the 2021-2022 academic year on Sinh Ton Island. (Photo: VNA)
-
A naval soldier guards a sovereignty landmark on Truong Sa. (Photo: VNA)