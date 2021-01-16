Since last May, with the goal of manufacturing a COVID-19 vaccine and completing three-stage clinical trials within 18 months, the Institute of Vaccines and Medical Biologicals developed a vaccine manufacturing process and initial results have been positive.

After being approved by the Ministry of Health, the Institute of Vaccines and Biologicals will coordinate with the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology at the Hanoi Medical University to conduct clinical trials on humans at the end of January.

The vaccine will be divided into different levels and doses for clinical trials on 125 volunteers.

In Stage 1, volunteers will be from 18 to 59 years old and in good health, with testing to end in April.

The Institute of Medical Vaccines and Biologicals possesses advantages in infrastructure and technology as well as experience in pandemic flu vaccines.

This will be the second vaccine from Vietnam to go to human testing, following the Nanogen Company’s Nanocovax vaccine, which saw testing on humans start on December 10./.

VNA