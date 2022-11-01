Illustrative image. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The second patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from hospital on October 31 after two weeks of treatment, according to Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.



The 38-year-old female patient’s fever has gone after treatment. PCR test results showed that she was negative to monkeypox virus.



The patient, who resides in the northern province of Tuyen Quang, traveled to Dubai from September 29 to October 18 and developed symptoms including fever, nausea and blisters since October 11. She has close contact with a friend who stayed together in the same accommodation in Dubai and had monkeypox symptoms including fever and blisters on the genitals.



After noticing the first patient has symptoms similar to hers, she immediately informed the HCM City Centre for Disease Control for assistance. Right after her coming back to Vietnam, she was taken to the HCM City Hospital for Tropical Diseases for quarantine and confirmed infected with monkeypox on October 20.



The first patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from the hospital on October 14 after three weeks of treatment./.