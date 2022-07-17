Politics Promoting Vietnam-Laos ties - Existence, development rule of both countries: Lao diplomat The Vietnam-Laos relations have been special and rare ties with loyalty and purity, a priceless asset, a rule for existence and development of both countries and a decisive factor for the success of the revolution in each nation, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang has said.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia eye to beef up relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Ta Van Thong recently paid courtesy visits to, and had working sessions with the country's chief of the presidential staff office Moeldoko, Deputy Secretary General of the House of Representatives of Sumariydono, and Chairperson of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Megawati Sukarnoputri.

Politics Lao Federation of Trade Unions delegation visits Ha Nam A delegation of the Lao Federation of Trade Unions (LFTU) Central Committee led by its President Aly Vong Nor Bun Tham paid a working visit to the northern province of Ha Nam on July 16.

Politics Vietnam, Italy seek to step up cooperation in various spheres Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Hang on July 15 received Giuseppe Cerasoli, Deputy General Director of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS).