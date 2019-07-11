A Vsmart smartphone of the VinSmart company (Photo: VinSmart)

– Vietnamese mobile phone producers have begun efforts to make inroads into global markets when they have made debut several types of their products in other countries recently.The Bkav Corporation launched Bphone 3 and Bphone 3 Pro in Myanmar on July 4.Director General of Bkav Myanmar Le Quang Hiep said at the launch that they debut Bphone 3 in the country with a view to providing a high-end smartphone series that is comparable to their rivals’ products and sold at affordable prices.Shortly after the debut, the two smartphones have hit the shelves of nearly 100 stores across Myanmar at 499,000 MMK (331 USD) for Bphone 3 and 699,000 MMK for Bphone 3 Pro.Customer service will be provided at the same time with attractive data packages under the cooperation between Bkav and Mytel, a telecom service supplier invested by Vietnam’s Viettel group in Myanmar, Hiep said, voicing his belief that Bphone will meet different demand of local customers.The firm noted it had spent six months working with Myanmar partners to adapt their products to local customers, train employees and build an exclusive customer service process for local buyers.Meanwhile, VinSmart, an affiliate of Vingroup, rolled out Vsmart smartphones in Myanmar on May 29. In the initial stage, it sells the Joy1, Joy1+, Active 1 and Active 1+ models at prices ranging from 2.6 million VND (112.5 USD) to nearly 6 million VND.These products will be distributed through nearly 1,500 stores of Strong Source, a major consumer electronics retailer in Myanmar, along with Mytel branches and the website Shop.com.mm of Alibaba.On March 20, VinSmart unveiled its products in Spain, where Vsmart smartphones will be sold at nearly 90 stores of MediaMarkt, the biggest consumer electronics retailer in Europe.At this debut ceremony, Deputy Director General for marketing at VinSmart Nguyen Thi Bich Phuong said Spain is the first foreign market of her company and also the gateway for them to enter European markets. -VNA