Vietnam’s sports delegation brings home 27 medals from ASIAD 19
The last members of the Vietnamese sports delegation arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on October 9, wrapping up their 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) journey with a total of 27 medals.
The karate team at Noi Bai International Airport. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The last members of the Vietnamese sports delegation arrived at Noi Bai International Airport on October 9, wrapping up their 19th Asian Games (ASIAD) journey with a total of 27 medals.
They brought home three golds, five silvers and 19 bronzes after days of intense, glory-filled competition, completing the set target of winning from two to five golds.
With the result, Vietnam ranked 21st out of 45 countries and territories in the medal tally.
According to Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet, head of the Vietnamese delegation, Vietnamese athletes engaged in the games with immense national pride, solidarity, strict discipline, obedience to the games’ regulations, as well as respect for the laws, practices and traditional culture of the host nation.
The competition provides an opportunity for the Vietnamese delegation to identify the athletes’ strengths and weaknesses so as to have rational plans for further improvements in the upcoming sport events such as ASIAD and Olympic, he stressed.
He highlighted that the Vietnamese members had worked to promote the images of a friendly and hospitable Vietnam among international friends, helping enhance solidarity, friendship and cooperation between the country and others in the region.
Vietnam sent 337 athletes to compete in 31 out of 40 sports at ASIAD 19, which took place in China's Hangzhou city from September 23 to October 8.
Shooting, sepak takraw and karate teams secured gold medals; and taewondo, chess, sepak takraw, gymnastics and karate brought home silver. Meanwhile, rowing, wushu, taekwondo, swimming, karate, chess, boxing, kurash, jiu-jitsu, shooting, and sepak takraw won bronze./.