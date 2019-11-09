Business Vietnam-Flanders business forum talks EVFTA, EVIPA The signing of the free trade agreement and the investment protection agreement between Vietnam and the European Union (EU) last June has marked a new development step in their partnership and comprehensive cooperation, said Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Vu Dai Thang on November 8.

Business Vietnam – RoK business summit opens in Quang Nam The Vietnam – Republic of Korea (RoK) business summit took place in the central province of Quang Nam on November 9, discussing policies and orientations for bilateral cooperation in startups, innovation, and technology development.

Business Vietnam-Japan economic cooperation dialogue held in Tokyo The Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) organised a dialogue on economic cooperation between Vietnamese localities and relevant agencies and businesses of Japan in Tokyo on November 8.