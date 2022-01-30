Business Vietnam sees trade deficit of 500 million USD in January Vietnam posted a trade deficit of 500 million USD in the first month of 2022, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Business Rising consumer demand drives up CPI in January The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January posted a year-on-year rise of 1.94 percent and inched up by 0.19 percent compared to the previous month, announced the General Statistics Office (GSO) on January 29.

Business Vietnam to increase frequency of commercial international flights Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has agreed to increase the frequency of commercial international flights, as well as removing the need for passengers to take rapid COVID-19 tests before and after their flight, as per new Government regulations.