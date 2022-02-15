Business Positive signs seen in footwear export With 80 percent of workers returning to work in factories and abundant orders right from the beginning of the year, the footwear sector has seen bright prospects for this year.

Business Green economic development crucial to FDI attraction Viewed as an attractive investment destination, yet Vietnam still needs more attention to green and low-carbon economic development so as to sustainably attract foreign direct investment (FDI), according to experts.

Business Digital technology helps enhance transparency at border gates Digital transformation is being promoted at border gates, helping settle procedures more quickly while reducing travel time and costs, Nhan dan (People) newspaper reported.

Business Vietnam’s wood industry continues to grow Vietnamese wood and furniture products are expected to grow in 2022 due to the purchasing demand of the international market along with meeting necessary factors in Free Trade Agreements (FTAs).