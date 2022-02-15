Vietnam’s steel import turnover up 42.8 percent in 2021
Vietnam imported 12.3 million tonnes of steel worth 11.52 billion USD in 2021, down 7 percent in volume and up 42.8 percent in value year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.
The country mainly bought steel from China, with 5 million tonnes valued at 4.38 billion USD, accounting for 40.3 percent and 38 percent of the total volume and turnover, respectively.
Japan was the second largest exporter of the product to Vietnam last year. The Southeast Asian nation imported 1.9 million tonnes totaling 1.73 billion USD from Japan, down 22.8 percent in volume and up 23.8 percent in value compared to 2020.
The Republic of Korea (RoK) ranked third among the biggest steel exporters to Vietnam in 2021, shipping 1.5 million tonnes worth 1.59 billion USD to the Southeast Asian nation, up 24.4 percent in value year-on-year./.