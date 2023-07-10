Vietnam’s sun protective clothes showcased at BIENALSUR 2023
Sun protective clothing, often worn by Vietnamese women while riding motorbikes, is impressing visitors to the international contemporary art exhibition BIENALSUR underway in La Plata city of Argentina.
German-Vietnamese fashion designer Tra My Nguyen brings to the BIENALSUR exhibition her art works that are motor-scooters wrapped with sun protective clothes. (Photo: VNA)Buenos Aires (VNA) – Sun protective clothing, often worn by Vietnamese women while riding motorbikes, is impressing visitors to the international contemporary art exhibition BIENALSUR underway in La Plata city of Argentina.
Specifically, German-Vietnamese fashion designer Tra My Nguyen brought to the exhibition her art works that are motor-scooters wrapped with sun protective clothes.
The designer said that she was born in 1992 in Hanoi and moved to Germany with her family from a young age. After returning to Vietnam many times, she was impressed by sun protective clothes that Vietnamese women use while riding motorbikes on streets.
According to her, this is a special feature not found elsewhere and is the inspiration for her to create the works brought to this exhibition.
Starting in 2015, BIENALSUR is the International Biennial of Contemporary Art of the South, an extensive platform for art and culture under permanent construction.
In this 2023 edition, from July 8 to December 22, art works will be exhibited in over 70 cities in 27 countries and territories over the five continents./.