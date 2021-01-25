Business Demand for imported high-value seafood rises Vietnam’s imports of high-value seafood such as king crabs and lobsters are rising due to their falling prices, and are expected to rise even further during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, experts have said.

Business Total of 205 traders allowed to export rice Up to 205 local traders nationwide were permitted to export rice as of January 18, following a list released by the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.

Business 3.9 bln USD channelled into Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park The Hoa Lac Hi-Tech Park in Hanoi has attracted 93 investment projects with registered capital of more than 90.25 trillion VND (3.9 billion USD) so far, including more than 7.95 trillion VND in investment approved last year, the Ministry of Science and Technology has said.