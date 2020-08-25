Society Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Society Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam early next month More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, will take the “second phase” of the national high school examination on September 2-4.

Society 21 wanted Chinese scammers caught in Lao Cai Police in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai on August 24 arrested 21 people wanted by Chinese police for asset misappropriation fraud.

Society More Vietnamese use ride-hailing services: White book The number of Vietnamese using ride-haling services has increased rapidly in recent years, signaling the potential for the development of the sharing economy in the country.