Business Infographic Vietnam's industrial production soars in Jan-April The index of industrial production in January - April period continued to flourish with a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, the General Statistics Office said.

Business Infographic FDI reaches over 10.8 billion USD in Jan-April The inflow of foreign direct investment into Vietnam hit 10.8 billion USD in January - April period, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment

Business Infographic Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme The government recently promulgated Decision No. 344/QD-TTg approving the Sustainable Macadamia Development Scheme in the 2021-2030 period, with a vision toward 2050.