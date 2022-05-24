Vietnam’s textile exports to the US hit 10-year high
Vietnam’s textile and garment exports to the United States in the first quarter of the year reached nearly US$4.36 billion, up 24..% year-on-year, the highest ever since 2012, according to data from the General Department of Vietnam Customs.
VNA
