According to the market analysis tool TexPro of the US website Fiber2Fashion, the figure was over 2.3 million USD in August and more than 5.2 million USD in July.

The increase trend was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 when the figure neared 17.7 million USD, up from 7.7 million USD in the second quarter.

Indonesia's garment and textile imports from Vietnam reached over 53 million USD in 2021 and over 41 million USD in 2020.

For the last few years, Indonesia has been a net importer of clothing products from Vietnam./.

VNA