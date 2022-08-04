Business Japanese investment in Binh Duong almost reaches 6 billion USD Japanese investors have so far poured almost 6 billion USD in the southern province of Binh Duong, Standing Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Hung Dung said at a working session with a delegation of the Kansai Bureau of Economy,Trade and Industry (METI Kansai) on August 4.

Business Vietjet adjusts flying routes to Northeast Asia Vietjet Air said on August 4 it will alter flight routes between Vietnam and Japan, the Republic of Korea and Taiwan (China) from August 4-7 to avoid the airspace near Taiwan where China conducts military drills, in line with instructions by the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Gold demand up 11% in Vietnam Consumer demand for gold in Vietnam amounted to 14 tonnes in the second quarter of this year, posting a year-on-year rise of 11%.