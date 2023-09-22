Outstanding digital technology companies honoured (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s Top 10 digital technology companies in 2023 were announced at a ceremony in Hanoi on September 22.



Among them are Viettel Solutions, OneMount Group, VNPT, Mobifone, Rang Dong and FPT.



According to statistics, the total revenue in 2022 of these 104 businesses reached 164 trillion VND (6.7 billion USD), accounting for 43.75% of the total revenue of Vietnam's software and information services sector.



Vietnam's trillion-VND digital technology enterprises honoured (Photo: VNA)



He said that the honoured companies' strategies to conquer the market are valuable lessons, opening the way for many others to confidently enter the international market.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Phan Tam said that digital technology enterprises are the nucleus of the country's industrialisation and digital transformation of all industries.

The list of the top 10 digital technology companies and publications introducing their operations are published in three languages - Vietnamese, English, Japanese - on websites www.top10ict.com and www.vinasa.org.vn.

According to statistics of the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association, the IT sector posted nearly 34 billion USD in revenue with 440,000 workers in 13,800 companies in 2013. Those figures increased five-fold after 10 years, with total revenue reaching 148 billion USD and a workforce of 1.3 million./.

