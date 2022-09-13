Vietnam’s Top 10 ICT companies 2022 honoured
Vietnam’s top 10 information and communication technology (ICT) companies 2022 were honoured at a ceremony in Hanoi last weekend.
The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) held a ceremony to announce and honour the Vietnam Top 10 ICT companies 2022 in Hanoi last week. (Photo: VNA)
Those honoured include FPT, CTIN, Mobifone, VNPT Technology, Viettel, FUJINET SYSTEMS JSC, NashTech, DMSpro JSC, DIGI-TEXX Co, Ltd and BRAVO Software JSC.
Their total revenue reached 162 trillion VND (7 billion USD), accounting for 51% of the revenue of the entire Vietnamese software and information technology service industry.
Launched on April 28, the programme received 147 nominations in 20 fields from 92 businesses after two months.
Nguyen Van Khoa, Chairman of the Vietnam Software & IT Services Association (VINASA), said that this year's list of top 10 ICT companies reflected the industry's trends, characteristics and strengths.
As well as honouring those on the list, this year's programme also tells stories of efforts, creativity and the ability of digital businesses to transform and inspire, not only in the information technology industry but also in other businesses in the economy, added Khoa.
Their activities will aim to help the Government solve big problems, guide and lead the development of the industry and support to lead digital technology enterprises to develop together, invest in, and promote technology start-ups in all industries and fields.
Fifteen digital technology enterprises have been selected and honoured in this category./.