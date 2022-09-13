Sci-Tech Vietnam works hard on early disaster warning Heavy rain forecasting and early warning systems are being focused on to mitigate the effects of floods, flash floods, landslides and inundation, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Health AI helping to save more lives of stroke victims Thousands of stroke patients hospitalised in HCM City's People's Hospital 115 over the past three years have been saved by RAPID, an artificial intelligence software.

Sci-Tech Bac Ninh promotes digital transformation for breakthroughs in administrative reform The northern province of Bac Ninh is resolved to promote digital transformation so as to create breakthrough advancements in administrative reform, heard a recent conference of the province.